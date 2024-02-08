Cabinet approves SCR Projects

Hyderabad: The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs on Thursday approved the doubling of the 88.81-km Motumari-Vishnupuram line and a rail-over-rail at Motumari for a distance of 10.87 km. The projects are estimated to cost `1,746.20 crore and would boost the socioeconomic development of the region.

The railway ministry has already sanctioned a preliminary engineering-cum-traffic proposal for rapid rail connectivity between the Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh, with trains travelling at 220 kmph.





The projects will increase the line capacity leading to improvement in the speed of trains, punctuality as well as wagon turnround time, it was stated.This new railway lines are from Visakhapatnam to Shamshabad via Vijayawada and on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Kurnool route, with the project stretching 922 km. Preliminary survey work was awarded to SM Consultants Private Limited in May last and the alignment was completed in the preliminary engineering and traffic (PET) survey. The field survey started on January 25 and is likely to be completed within two months.