Cabinet Approves Phase-III of Medical College Upgradation Scheme

PTI
24 Sept 2025 4:14 PM IST

Scheme aims to add 5,000 postgraduate seats and 5,023 MBBS seats with enhanced funding of Rs 1.50 crore per seat

The Union Cabinet approved Phase-III of the scheme to strengthen government medical colleges, expanding undergraduate and postgraduate capacity and introducing new specialities.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase-III of a scheme for strengthening and upgrading existing central and state government medical colleges to increase 5,000 postgraduate seats.It also approved the extension of the central scheme for upgradation of existing government medical colleges for increasing 5,023 MBBS seats with an enhanced cost ceiling of Rs 1.50 crore per seat, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

This initiative will significantly augment undergraduate medical capacity, availability of specialist doctors by creating additional post-graduate seats and enable the introduction of new specialities across government medical institutions, an official statement said.
