Cabinet Approves Khelo Bharat Niti, Aims to Make India Top 5 Sporting Nations

1 July 2025 4:11 PM IST

Indian Players with their medal from Paris Olympics (Photo: X)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive Khelo Bharat Niti, 2025 with the aim of making India one of the top five sporting nations by 2047, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the cabinet, he said in the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on sports, especially to bring forward talent in the rural areas.
The new policy is part of the effort, he said.
The minister said the second key objective is to make sports a "people's moment".
