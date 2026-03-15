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Bypolls To 8 Assembly Seats on April 9 and 23; Counting on May 4: CEC

Nation
15 March 2026 5:49 PM IST

The bypolls in all eight constituencies were necessitated due to death of sitting MLAs

Bypolls To 8 Assembly Seats on April 9 and 23; Counting on May 4: CEC
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, centre, with Election Commissioners S S Sandhu, left, and Vivek Joshi during a press conference to announce the Assembly election schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Bypolls to five assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on April 9 and in another three constituencies of Gujarat and Maharashtra on April 23, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference for announcement of poll schedule, Kumar said the counting of votes for bye-elections will be held on May 4 for all eight constituencies.
The bypolls in all eight constituencies were necessitated due to death of sitting MLAs.
The eight constituencies are: Ponda in Goa, Bagalkot and Davnagere South in Karnataka, Koridang in Nagaland, Dharmanagar in Tripura, Umreth in Gujarat, and Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra.
( Source : PTI )
Gyanesh Kumar 
India 
PTI
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