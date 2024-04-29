Bypolls for Ghanpur Likely in 3 Months: KCR

Warangal: BRS chief and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao predicted that by-elections would be held in the Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency within three months as MLA Kadiam Srihari himself put an end to his political career and Thatikonda Rajaiah would be elected as the MLA from BRS party.

Speaking at a roadshow in Hanamkonda on Sunday here, KCR said the people should question Srihari about the reason behind his defection to Congress though the BRS had honoured him by giving several posts including deputy chief minister and MLC and made him MLA by allotting the party ticket.

“The people should teach such traitor a fitting lesson by electing BRS MP candidate Dr Sudheer Kumar in the Warangal Lok Sabha elections with a bumper majority,” he appealed.

The roadshow was held from Adalat Circle to Hanamkonda Chowrasta via Nakkalagutta, Ambedkar Circle, Public Garden and Ashoka Circle in Hanamkonda district on Sunday. The BRS chief thanked the people for attending the corner meeting in a large number braving the severe heat of 42 degree Celsius.

He said that it became possible for him to achieve a separate Telangana because of the fighting spirit shown by the people of Warangal.

“I had a great relationship with the soil and the people of Warangal. Whenever I remember the people’s poet Kaloji Narayana Rao and Prof. Jayashankar Sir who continuously fought for separate Telangana without compromising since 1969, I derived inspiration from them and led the movement since 2001,” he said.

The BRS sanctioned five medical colleges to the erstwhile Warangal district and the biggest super-specialty hospital which is under construction, whereas the new CM Revanth Reddy does not know the history and geography of the state.

Revanth promised that the Congress government would waive off Rs.2-lakh farm loans on December 9 and betrayed the farming community. Power cuts started, and there were no signs of implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, paddy procurement and `500 bonus for paddy, he alleged.

He said that after the formation of the Congress government, the real estate business was badly hit in the state. The government was not giving permission to the completed buildings and also not issuing occupancy certificates because of which the people were facing a lot of hardships.

Terming the BJP as a dangerous party in the country, KCR accused it of creating a communal divide among the people. It does not have any agenda and never tries to resolve public issues, he said.

Modi shifted the Kazipet railway coach factory to Gujarat and sanctioned Tribal University after the BRS government fought for over 10 years. The prices of daily commodities increased and all the 18 lakh jobs have been lying vacant in the Central government departments, he claimed.

“There is only one river that is Godavari which is a major water source for Telangana. But, for his political gains, Modi is trying to supply water from Godavari to Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra states ignoring the needs of Telangana people. Instead of opposing the move by the BJP government, CM Revanth Reddy and the State government kept silent,” KCR alleged.

After the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, it has become evident that BJP is not going to secure even 200 seats. If the BRS wins at least 14 or 15 parliament seats, it will play a key role in the state and national politics and protect the Godavari and Krishna rivers. Telangana can get projects and exert pressure for sanctioning more funds for the development of the state, he added.