Bypolls: BJP Retains Nagrota Seat, MNF Wins Dampa

New Delhi: Mizoram's main opposition party, Mizo National Front, on Friday retained the Dampa assembly seat, while the BJP won Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, and was also ahead in Odisha's Nuapada, according to results and trends available for the bypolls held earlier this week in eight assembly seats.Congress candidates were leading in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in Telangana and Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district, the trends available for the November 11 bypolls showed.

While AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu was leading against his nearest rival and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa in Punjab's Tarn Taran, JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren was leading over his nearest rival Babulal Soren of the BJP in Jharkhand's Ghatshila assembly seat.

In Kashmir, the PDP was leading in Budgam assembly bypoll with opposition candidate Aga Syed Muntazir establishing a lead of more than 2,000 votes over ruling National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood.

The bypoll in the assembly constituency was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat after winning from both Budgam and Ganderbal in the assembly elections last year. Abdullah chose his family bastion of Ganderbal.

The bypolls were held in Budgam and Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir), Anta (Rajasthan), Ghatshila (Jharkhand), Jubilee Hills (Telangana), Tarn Taran (Punjab), Dampa (Mizoram), and Nuapada (Odisha).

BJP candidate Devyani Rana won the Nagrota seat, defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh.

Rana, who was garlanded on her arrival at the counting centre, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other party leaders for their faith in her.

My victory goes to all those voters who cast their votes in my favour and to the leadership for the confidence they have shown in me, she told reporters.

Rana is the daughter of former MLA Devender Singh Rana, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

In Mizoram, the main opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF) retained the Dampa assembly seat in Mamit district, with its candidate R Lalthangliana defeating his nearest rival, Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement by a margin of 562 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Lalthangliana secured 6,981 votes, which is 40.23 per cent of the total vote share. With 6,419 votes, Vanlalsailova bagged 36.61 per cent of the total polled votes.

The Dampa seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya was leading Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district with a margin of 4,989 votes after seven rounds of counting.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena is trailing behind Bhaya, while BJP candidate Morpal Saman is on third number.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case.

In Odisha's Nuapada, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia was leading by over 40,000 votes.

After 12 rounds of counting, Dholakia bagged 59,366 votes, while his nearest rival, Snehangini Chhuria of the BJD, managed 19,053 votes.

Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi was in third spot with 17,437 votes.

Jay is the son of the late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

The bypoll holds political significance for the ruling BJP as it is the first electoral contest in the state since the party formed its government in the state last year.

In Punjab, AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu appears to be heading for a victory in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll as he was leading with a margin of 10,236 votes against his nearest rival and SAD nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa.

Sandhu bagged 32,520 votes against Randhawa's 22,284 after the 12th round of counting was completed, the Election Commission said.

The AAP workers broke into celebrations over Sandhu's lead outside the counting centre, anticipating his victory in the fierce electoral bout.

The Tarn Taran seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

The bypoll is being seen as a litmus test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling AAP.

In Telangana, Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav was ahead of his BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by 2,995 votes after the completion of second round of counting of votes in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

Yadav secured 17,874 votes, while the BRS nominee got 14,879 votes, as per official data.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

In Jharkhand, JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren was leading by 7,541 votes over his nearest rival Babulal Soren of the BJP in the by-election to the Ghatshila assembly seat.

After the third round of counting, the JMM candidate secured 16,110 votes, while the BJP nominee got 8,569 votes. JLKM candidate Ramdas Murmu was in the third position with 5,278 votes.

The bypoll has turned into a prestige battle for both the ruling JMM and the BJP, even though the election result will not have any major impact on the Hemant Soren government. The JMM-led ruling alliance currently has 55 MLAs in the 81-member state assembly, while the BJP-led NDA has 24.

Somesh is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death on August 15 necessitated the bypoll.