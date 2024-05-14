Hyderabad: In the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly bypoll, where a double vote was required alongside the Lok Sabha elections, polling stations became hubs of vibrant activity and innovation. Voter turnout was notable, especially in the early hours between 7 am and 9 am and again from 4.30 pm to 6 pm. Voting in the Assembly segment surpassed the city average with 48 per cent turnout by 5 pm.

This voter participation was fuelled by the proactive efforts of local resident welfare associations and the unique draw of eco-friendly-themed booths.

At several booths, creativity took centre stage with the 'RRR' (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) theme. Used vehicle tyres, repainted and reshaped into crabs, caught the eye, doubling as quirky garden decor. Water bottles were transformed into intricate tree guards, emphasising the anti-single-use plastic campaign.

These stations also featured photo booths where voters, particularly first-timers, could commemorate their participation with a selfie, their inked fingers proudly on display.

Sudhakhar Velpula, a Marredpally resident who was voting for both polls — a first in his life — recalled initial confusion about the process. "I knew I had to vote simultaneously today, but the details were vague until I reached here. Thankfully, the staff were patient. It’s a new system, but they made it clear," he told Deccan Chronicle.

This year's polls also saw an effort from volunteers who went beyond typical responsibilities to ensure clarity and ease for voters. As the day progressed, their role became increasingly pivotal in managing the dual voting mechanism. "At first, it seemed daunting with two votes to cast at once. But the volunteers were there, explaining every step. It didn’t just help but also made us feel valued and respected in our democratic right," said Akshay M., a first-time voter.

The election office had also enhanced accessibility across polling stations. Features like wheelchairs and a dedicated app for pickup and drop-off services for persons with disabilities were an inclusive approach lauded by beneficiaries. Returning Officer and Secunderabad Cantonment Board CEO Madhukar Naik, overseeing the logistics, said that they aimed for 100 per cent turnout and that their arrangements and volunteer support were crucial in making the polling stations accessible and understandable to everyone.