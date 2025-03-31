 Top
Byju Raveendran Vows to Revive Startup, Says Broke but Not Broken

31 March 2025 2:04 PM IST

Byju’s founder reassures resilience as the edtech giant battles financial turmoil and legal disputes

Byju Raveendran, amid Byju’s financial struggles, vows a comeback, declaring, "Broke but not broken."

Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech giant Byju’s, has pledged to revive his struggling company despite its ongoing financial turmoil. Taking to X, he shared a throwback picture and wrote, “Broke but not broken. We will rise again.”

Once valued at $22 billion in 2022, Byju’s was a darling of global investors but is now caught in a legal battle over $1 billion in unpaid debts in both US and Indian courts. The company has been facing multiple challenges, including mounting losses, governance concerns, and declining investor confidence.

Raveendran’s latest message comes a month after he broke his silence with a detailed statement outlining his roadmap for a comeback. His determination to turn things around signals his intent to rebuild Byju’s amid its toughest phase.


