Byju Raveendran Vows to Revive Startup, Says Broke but Not Broken

Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech giant Byju’s, has pledged to revive his struggling company despite its ongoing financial turmoil. Taking to X, he shared a throwback picture and wrote, “Broke but not broken. We will rise again.”

Broke, not Broken. We will rise again. pic.twitter.com/dAekepwCtf — Byju Raveendran (@ByjuofBYJUS) March 30, 2025

Once valued at $22 billion in 2022, Byju’s was a darling of global investors but is now caught in a legal battle over $1 billion in unpaid debts in both US and Indian courts. The company has been facing multiple challenges, including mounting losses, governance concerns, and declining investor confidence.

Raveendran’s latest message comes a month after he broke his silence with a detailed statement outlining his roadmap for a comeback. His determination to turn things around signals his intent to rebuild Byju’s amid its toughest phase.



