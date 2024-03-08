BWSSB to Go for Filter Borewells in Lakes to Mitigate Water Crisis in Bengaluru City

Bengaluru: To mitigate water crisis gripping Bengaluru city, Bangalore Water Supplies and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to emulate ‘filter bore-wells’ in selected lake areas to draw water and supply it to the residents. Besides, an order banning use of water for cleaning vehicles, gardening among others purposes will be banned in Bengaluru city and the residents have been asked to use water mainly for drinking purposes, said Chairman of Bangalore Water Supplies and Sewerage Board Dr V. Ram Prasath Manohar.

Such an experiment to install ‘filter bore-wells’ has been tried by scientists of Indian Institute of Science, IISC, Bengaluru in Devanahalli Urban area close to Bengaluru city where groundwater is ‘scientifically’ treated and quality water is supplied.

By this experiment of IISc, 40 lakh liters of water is available for usage, said the Chairman of BWSSB and the same model will be emulated in Bengaluru lake areas for which an action plan will readied and the model would help the residents of Bengaluru located on the outskirts of the city to overcome water shortage.

Officials concerned have been asked to make spot inspection of ‘filter bore-wells’ and experts along with scientists of IISc make their observations before a final decision is initiated. Lakes identified for installation of ‘filter bore-wells’ include Nayandahalli lake, Chikkabanavara lake among others and it would require about a month for the installation of ‘filter bore-wells’ in selected lakes.

By this way, he felt that water problems in the outskirts of the City would be addressed to the extent possible. He said the outskirts of the City face acute shortage of water and the outskirts have only about 40,000 water connections while there is huge demand for River Cauvery water but River Cauvery for stage 5 would be available by May end.

At 236 places in the city, he said, tankers with a capacity of 1,000 to 3,000 litres will be pressed into service to cater to the needs of the people and water will be supplied for the residents free-of-cost. Besides, tractors mounted with tankers and vehicles will be rented to be used to supply water.

Geologists have been taken on deputation in four zones of the city to dig-up new bore-wells to identify locations on digging-up new bore-wells, besides, 1,200 bore-wells are under repair and 400 of them are readied. Out of the repaired 400, 250 bore-wells of the City have been made functional to supply water, he said.