Buying Train Tickets Through ‘UTS’ Mobile App Made Easy

Vijayawada: In a huge relief to passengers, the Railways has relaxed distance restriction for purchasing tickets through the ‘UTS’ Mobile App. With the removal of the restriction, passengers can purchase unreserved tickets from any place beyond five meters of the railway station.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway has stated that railway passengers, particularly those travelling in unreserved compartments, would benefit by using the UTS mobile APP with the relaxation of the distance limit. They could purchase tickets from any location without standing or waiting in queues for buying tickets at stations, he added.

Arun Kumar explained that the previous outer distance limit for using the App to purchase unreserved paperless tickets from 20 kms to 50 kms for suburban and non-suburban stations was removed. The train commuters could purchase tickets from any place without any distance restriction, he added. Accordingly, now paperless unreserved journey/platform/season tickets can be purchased from any location beyond five meters from the railway premises for both suburban and non-suburban stations.

Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada explained that a huge segment of passengers travel by purchasing unreserved tickets for whom, UTS mobile APP would be a more convenient option to obtain hassle-free train tickets.

He further explained that the APP works on smartphones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating systems and the same can be downloaded free of cost and payments could be made through wallets like R-Wallet, traditional wallets or internet banking.