Zerodha says Hello in the first quarter of financial year 2024.

In the previous quarter, Zerodha experienced significant activity with the launch of several innovative features. These updates were compiled to ensure everyone is informed about the latest developments.

According to Zerodha, they have simplified the process of opening a minor account online. This new feature allows parents to save and invest for their children's future easily. Additionally, Zerodha has waived the annual maintenance charges (AMC) for minor account openings.

Zerodha introduced a new quick order window on Kite, enabling users to buy and sell with just two clicks. Users can input the desired investment amount or the number of shares they wish to purchase directly into the simplified order window.

Zerodha announced the availability of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) on Coin. This initiative aligns with their mission to empower individuals with their financial decisions, particularly in retirement planning. NPS on Coin offers a diversified investment portfolio of equities and debt, known for its cost-effectiveness and tax efficiency.

Zerodha has made it easier for traders to track Gift Nifty on Kite by implementing a search feature for this futures contract based on the Nifty 50 index.

The Kite app now features a day's high-low bar, providing users with a visual representation of a stock's trading position relative to its daily high and low prices.

Investing in government bonds is now free on Zerodha, aiming to encourage broader participation in securities such as Government Bonds (G-Secs), Treasury Bills (T-Bills), Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrB), and State Development Loans (SDLs).

Zerodha users can now instantly withdraw up to ₹25,000 per day from their accounts, with plans to increase this limit in the future.

Following a recent backend revamp, Zerodha has significantly expedited the delivery of contract notes, achieving the impressive milestone of sending over 1.5 million PDF e-mail contract notes in under 25 minutes at the end of the trading day.

Updates from Zerodha Ecosystem Partners

In addition to Zerodha's own innovations, updates from partners in the Zerodha ecosystem were also highlighted:

According to Zerodha, Timeline powered by Tijori on Console consolidates key events and developments affecting investments into a chronological feed, simplifying information retrieval for investors.

Streak, a tool available to all Zerodha users, allows for the creation, backtesting, and deployment of trading strategies based on technical analysis without requiring coding skills.

Sensibull, another partner of Zerodha, introduced several new features including a revamped FII/DII data page, a new strategy builder, and auto-ATM straddle charts.

These developments collectively demonstrate Zerodha's commitment to providing users with innovative tools and resources to enhance their trading and investment experiences.