Vedanta Aluminium Charts Bold Decarbonisation Path In Its Odisha, C’garh Operations

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, is steering a remarkable sustainability transformation, positioning itself as a leader in climate-conscious industrial practices. The steel behemoth, according to a company insider, is advancing with a series of innovative decarbonisation measures across its operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

A cornerstone of this transition is the company’s strategic collaboration with Serentica Renewables, through which it is sourcing 1,335 MW of green energy. This initiative is a significant step toward achieving Vedanta’s target of 30 per cent renewable power usage by 2030, in line with its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Adding to its clean energy mix, Vedanta has partnered with GAIL (India) Limited to procure natural gas for its casthouse operations — a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels. Simultaneously, the company is scaling up biomass co-firing, utilising agricultural residues to reduce emissions at its Lanjigarh alumina refinery and BALCO smelter. In Lanjigarh alone, co-firing 20 tonnes of biomass daily is helping cut over 10,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions annually, while also providing rural farmers with additional income opportunities.

Vedanta’s decarbonisation drive extends to plant logistics and mobility solutions. The company has pledged to fully decarbonise its light motor vehicle fleet by 2030 and has already introduced India’s first 10-ton electric forklift at its Jharsuguda plant. Today, it operates the country’s largest fleet of electric lithium-ion forklifts and has partnered with Let’s DriEV to encourage electric vehicle adoption within its townships.

Further diversifying its clean energy initiatives, Vedanta is conducting pilot runs with biodiesel in its commercial fleet, demonstrating its openness to innovation in pursuit of lower emissions.

Crucially, Vedanta’s green agenda integrates community engagement. Through campaigns on World Environment Day and other occasions, it promotes environmental awareness and sustainability practices among local residents.

“These concerted efforts have earned Vedanta Aluminium significant recognition, including a No. 2 global ranking in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 and certification under the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standards,” said an official statement of Vedanta Aluminium.