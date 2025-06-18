The world's first hybrid betavoltaic cell powers without charging

Researchers from South Korea's Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) developed the first functional hybrid betavoltaic cell, a power source that can last decades without recharging.

The cell combines a carbon-14 isotope electrode with a perovskite layer, converting beta particles from carbon-14 decay into electricity. Using carbon-14, quantum dots, and additives like methylammonium chloride and cesium chloride, the team enhanced electron mobility by 56,000 times and improved perovskite stability for consistent performance.

Betavoltaic cells, powered by radioactive decay, are ideal for applications like medical implants, space probes, remote sensors, and military equipment, where battery replacement is challenging.

Unlike lithium or nickel batteries, they are less affected by heat, moisture, or environmental factors. The carbon-14 in these cells emits low-energy beta particles, safe for controlled use and posing no risk to human skin.

Despite safety and longevity benefits, betavoltaic technology faces challenges in handling radioactive materials and ensuring material stability.

This hybrid design improves scalability and stability, supporting power autonomy for shrinking electronic devices. Funded by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and DGIST’s 2024 N-HRHR Program, the research was published in Chemical Communications.





Written by Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.