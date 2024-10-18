India may curb import of laptops from January

Hyderabad: India is likely to restrict imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers after January to push foreign companies to increase manufacturing in India and also support local manufacturers, said Reuters..

The Union electronics and information technology (MeitY) ministry is working on a new import authorisation system, where companies will have to get prior approvals for their imports, he said. Under the current regime, laptop importers are free to bring in as many devices after an automated online registration.

Quoting sources, the news agency said the government will begin consultations with all stakeholders from next week. If required, the government is ready to delay the import restrictions by a few months if needed. The move could disrupt a $10-billion market and alter the dynamics of the IT hardware market in India.

In August 2023, India announced curbs on the import of electronic goods such as laptops and tablets from November 1, 2023. The government delayed the limitation after lobbying and pressure from foreign countries like the United States. The authorities are of the opinion that the industry was given enough time to adapt.

India's IT hardware market, including laptops, is estimated at nearly $20 billion, of which $5 billion is domestic production, according to consultancy Mordor Intelligence.

The government is considering minimum quality standards under its 'compulsory registration order' for laptops, notebooks and tablets, as one of the ways to weed out low quality devices, the officials said.