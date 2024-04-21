Hyderabad: Science park and incubator IKP Knowledge Park announced an alliance with Blockchain for Impact to join the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme. This aims at nurturing young innovators and entrepreneurs in biomedical research and innovation to accelerate technology-driven healthcare interventions and outcomes for societal benefit.

The MoU was exchanged by Dr. Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief executive officer of IKP Knowledge Park, and Dr. Gaurav Singh, chief executive officer of BFI.

The BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme is an initiative to bring research institutes and incubators together to foster collaborations. Through this programme, BFI will allocate over $2,25,000 over three years to develop technologies for accessible and affordable healthcare, a release said.

Since its inception in 2000, IKP has supported more than 12,000 individual innovators in the science and technology landscape. It offers customised space, shared equipment, incubation, mentorship, and funding. It has a strong network of research institutions and industry partners.

Blockchain for Impact was set up during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. It worked towards strengthening the Indian healthcare system through a sustained supply of medical equipment, vaccines, and relief kits. After COVID-19, the focus shifted toward early identification and prevention activities.