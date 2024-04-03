GCCs to Drive Technology Growth in India: Deloitte Report

Hyderabad: India’s tech sector has generated revenue of $254 billion (Rs 21.2 lakh crore) for FY 2024 with a growth rate of 3.8 per cent year-on-year. The global capability centres (GCCs) market in India to exceed $100 billion by 2030 and employ more than 45 lakh people across 2,500 GCCs nationwide by 2030, according to Deloitte India’s Tech Trends 2024 report.

The country continues to lead the global technology sector despite global economic uncertainties, said. The rising prominence of GCCs, highlighting India’s increasing ability to meet international technology demands, is a key contributor to the sector's growth.

Spatial computing, industrial metaverse, cloud computing, and generative AI will be focus areas, Deloitte India said.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented digital revolution currently, where India stands at the forefront of global economic growth, taking a leap with dynamic changes that impact businesses, decision-makers, industries, and citizens alike,” said Keerthi Prakash, partner, consulting, Deloitte India. He launched the report in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

As more businesses use immersive experiences powered by 5G and spatial computing, coupled with government initiatives supporting digital innovation, India is poised for a transformative era, he added.