Aon Power Conclave 2026 to Examine Risk, Resilience and the Energy Transition in India

Aon plc announced that “Power Conclave 2026: The Time for Better Risk Decisions is Now” event will take place on Friday, 20 February 2026, at RaasManch 1, Raajkutir, Kolkata.

The invite-only event will bring together senior leaders from India’s power and energy ecosystem to explore evolving risks, regulatory developments and resilience strategies across the power value chain, from generation to distribution.

The Power Conclave 2026 will focus on the critical challenges and opportunities facing India’s power sector, including regulatory developments, the transition from thermal power to renewables and nuclear energy, sustainability considerations, emerging risk exposures and the role of insurance and claims management in strengthening long-term resilience. The agenda features perspectives from industry veterans, policymakers, insurers and Aon specialists.

Notable speakers will include current senior leaders from The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited., and Damodar Valley Corporation along with former leaders from NTPC, CESC Generation and Haldia Energy and Aon executives including Rishi Mehra, CEO of India and head of Strategy, Human Capital, Asia Pacific, Aon, who will share insights on policy trends, operational resilience and the future energy mix.

“In an environment defined by energy transition, regulatory change and increasing climate-related volatility, power sector leaders are being asked to make decisions with far-reaching financial and operational implications,” said Mehra. “The Power Conclave 2026 provides a timely forum for industry stakeholders to exchange perspectives, better understand emerging risks and strengthen their ability to make informed, confident decisions that support sustainable growth in India’s power sector.”

The event will also address risk transfer, underwriting and claims considerations relevant to the sector, including emerging risks and insurance solutions, underwriting perspectives on sustainability and critical nuances around business interruption claims. These discussions are designed to help organisations build resilience amid evolving operational, financial and geopolitical pressures.

“India’s power sector is at a pivotal point, balancing the need for reliability, affordability and sustainability,” said Pradipta Sarkar, regional head of East, India, Aon. “By bringing together diverse voices from across the ecosystem, the Power Conclave 2026 enables a deeper conversation around risk, resilience and insurance solutions that can help organisations navigate uncertainty and support the sector’s long-term transformation. The event serves as a platform to provide participants with an opportunity to continue discussions and build connections across the power and energy community.”