Amazon is unlocking AI for Bharat

Amazon today announced plans to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to millions of Indians by 2030, supporting the Government of India's AI Mission to boost accessibility, productivity, and digital inclusion. The company is on track to invest $12.7 billion in local cloud and AI infrastructure and will bring the benefits of AI to over 15 million small businesses through its different businesses. Amazon has also committed to bringing AI literacy and career awareness to 4 million government-school students by 2030. The company will continue to leverage AI to make shopping easier, and more immersive for hundreds of millions of customers on Amazon.in.



"AI has the potential to be the great equalizer in India—breaking down barriers of language, literacy, and access that have historically held people back," said Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India. "When a small business owner in a tier-3 city can use AI to create professional product listings in minutes, or a student in a government school learns skills that opens doors to new careers, or a customer shops in their local language without needing to type—that's when technology truly serves everyone. We're building AI infrastructure and tools at scale because we believe every Indian deserves to benefit from this transformation, and we're proud to support the government's AI mission to make it a reality."



On track to invest $12.7B in local cloud and AI infrastructure by 2030: The growing demand for cloud and AI means Amazon continues to invest in local cloud and AI infrastructure, skills, and innovation to help India become a global technology leader. In May 2023, Amazon announced plans to invest US$12.7 billion in India by 2030 into its local cloud and AI infrastructure across Telangana and Maharashtra. AWS has a number of customers in India leveraging its agentic AI capabilities across private and public sector including DigiYatra, Apollo Tyres and Axis Bank. AWS’ focus on skilling is global, and the company is building a pipeline of skilled people ready for an agentic AI future. Since 2017, AWS has trained over 6.2 million individuals in India with cloud skills through several skilling programs such as AWS Skill Builder, AWS Educate, AWS re/Start and recently announced new AI courses.



AI for small businesses – Amazon's AI vision for sellers is focused on reducing effort, removing barriers, and enabling every entrepreneur to operate with scaled enterprise intelligence. The company is introducing tools to make selling online easier for all sellers irrespective of their size or where they are based. Together, these AI capabilities help sellers, especially small businesses, operate confidently, plan strategically, and grow faster.



1. Seller Assistant introduced last year, is a generative AI–powered expert that provided instant answers and guided sellers to relevant resources. We now have evolved Seller Assistant, with agentic AI capabilities that enable the assistant to understand your store, business context and goals. The assistant not just answers but now works alongside you to constantly analyze and reason — marking a major step forward in how sellers run their businesses with Amazon. These capabilities work seamlessly across the selling experience, allowing sellers to shift from managing tasks manually to collaborating with an intelligent assistant that operates proactively on their behalf 24x7 while keeping them in control.



2. Next Generation Seller Central is an intelligent command center where Gen-AI anticipates sellers' needs, adapts to how they work, and surfaces hidden opportunities through a modernized interface, with an Action Center for instant task management and customizable dashboards for intelligent decision making.



3. GenAI for Listings tools can be used by sellers to quickly create high quality, engaging product listings that customers love. And they can do that in minutes just by sharing a brief description of their product, an image of their product, or the URL of their website. hundreds of thousands of sellers globally are using these tools and they accept the AI generated listings recommendations about 90% of the time with either zero, or very minimal edits.



4. Creative Studio helps sellers conceptualize and create ads across formats—turning product shots into videos or converting TV commercials into sponsored ads.



5. Video Generator democratizes video advertising, enabling businesses to create high-quality video ads within minutes at no additional cost.



Bringing AI literacy and career awareness to 4M government-school students by 2030 - Amazon plans to bring AI literacy and career awareness to 4 million government-school students by 2030. This includes AI curriculum, hands-on experiments, career tours, and teacher training. This work supports the Government of India's National Education Policy 2020 and helps prepare students—especially in underserved regions—for the jobs and technologies of the future.

“Education in the age of AI is not merely about understanding new technologies — it is about empowering every learner to use these technologies to solve India’s unique challenges. Amazon’s commitment to bring AI education to 4 million government school students, backed by significant investments, is a powerful catalyst for the vision of Viksit Bharat. When a child in a remote village can access the same AI learning tools as a child in an urban centre, we move closer to a truly equitable digital future. Integrating AI into our classrooms is more than a skills initiative; it is a nation-building effort. We are preparing our students not just for tomorrow’s jobs, but to become innovators who will design solutions for India and for the world.” — Abhishek Singh, Addl Secy MeitY and CEO IndiaAI Mission

AI Making Shopping Easier for Every Customer – Over the next few years, hundreds of millions of customers will experience transformed shopping, made simpler and more intuitive through AI. Customer shopping journeys will be simplified by converting minimal signals into complete shopping missions, enabling natural multi-modal and multi-lingual conversations, presenting personalized summaries for complex product evaluations and deploying intelligent agents that assist proactively, learning from behavior and offering helpful suggestions. Indian customers are already using AI on Amazon to make their daily lives easier, powered by Amazon’s state-of-the-art AI and machine-learning models. Amazon is using AI to reduce the effort customers spend searching, comparing, and understanding products—breaking barriers of language, literacy, and digital familiarity for shoppers across metros, towns, and rural districts.

1. Rufus is an AI assistant in the Amazon Shopping app built to make shopping faster and easier by providing customers with useful information and contextually relevant product recommendations. Rufus can search for products based on customer activity, order history, show product’s price history and provide suggestions that exactly meet customer needs.

Product Discovery: Rufus understands complex queries like "air fryers under ₹8,000 with the best discounts" and instantly organizes results into value-based buckets with top recommendations and savings summaries.



Product Comparison: When choosing between phone models for photography, Rufus highlights which phone is the "Photography Winner" and explains why.



Visual Product Overview: Generates short, visually rich explainer videos that summarize key features, turning dense product pages into easy, practical insights.



Lens AI is a visual search tool integrated directly into product discovery enabling customers to shop using images, screenshots, and barcodes to discover visually similar products. With Lens AI, customers will be able to simply show what they're looking for, create shopping carts by uploading text lists or photographing their pantry shelf.



Augmented Reality view, also called ‘view in your room’, makes buying decisions simpler, giving customers more confidence in categories like furniture and décor, letting customers see how the product looks in their own space.