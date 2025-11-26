Aim to Build Charging Infra in India Catering to Diverse Customer Needs: Tesla

New Delhi: American electric vehicle major Tesla aims to build charging infrastructure catering to the diverse requirements of customers across India, having already established a presence in Delhi and Mumbai.The company aims to build supercharging infrastructure and also offer home-charging solutions to customers.

"So the future roadmap will be to have a charging infrastructure to cover all major cities. We always build our infrastructure around the lifestyle of our customers, where they eat, where they work, where they go for staycations," Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal said here.

The company on Wednesday launched the first Tesla Center at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram.

The centre will provide all major services: retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging from one centralised location.

Agarwal noted that the company now has three superchargers functional in Delhi and Mumbai, and is also activating one more in Gurugram.

He said that improving air quality in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, which grapple with severe pollution, requires shifting to electric mobility.

"We have delivered more than 8 million cars worldwide, which has helped reduce carbon emissions by 32 million tons. So that's the kind of sustainable future we are talking about," he added.

This is very critical for a country like India, because air quality in cities like Delhi and Mumbai is among the worst, leading to many health issues, he noted.

"Our mission is to accelerate the world's transition towards sustainability. And when we are talking of this mission, we are also not only looking at the product, but also the way we sell to our customers, how we bring these products to our customers," Agarwal said.

Tesla follows a direct-to-consumer sales model, which differs from the traditional way vehicles are sold in the market.

Agarwal noted that the transition to emission-free mobility is required when air pollution takes a toll on people's health.

The company, which has stated deliveries of Model Y in India, is looking to establish its presence across cities and tie up with hotels, etc., to enable charging for visiting guests.

With the upcoming commissioning of the Gurugram charging station soon, Tesla will operate four charging stations across India, equipped with 16 superchargers and 10 destination chargers.

"Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy... By building charging infrastructure that fits people's daily lives, we are making electric driving convenient for everyone in India," Agarwal said.

The network will expand rapidly for a seamless EV experience, he added.

"Our direct business model has sparked huge excitement for electric mobility, driving strong adoption and lasting confidence in sustainable transport across India," Agarwal said.

Tesla opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July, followed by a second experience centre in Delhi at Aerocity in August.