Business Communities from North Delighted After Modi’s Meeting

Adilabad: Families of traditional business communities which migrated from north India and had settled down in Adilabad attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting in good numbers in Adilabad on Monday.

The local business communities were in a jubilant mood after attending the meeting and listening to Modi’s speech.

On the other hand, youth from towns and rural areas were seen raising slogans ‘Modi’, ‘Modi’ and responded positively when Modi mentioned Lord Rama and the Ram Lalla temple at Ayodhya.

These communities had played a major role in the BJP candidates' victory in Sirpur (T) and Adilabad Assembly constituencies, Palvai Harish Babu and Payal Shankar respectively.