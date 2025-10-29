Bus Accident in Odisha’s Rayagada: 3 Passengers Injured After Brake Failure

Bhubaneswar: A passenger bus carrying 47 people met with an accident on Wednesday when its brakes failed while descending a ghat road in the Kashipur block of Odisha's Rayagada district. The incident occurred at the Kangutuma ghat in the district.

According to local reports, the bus operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) under the ‘Mukhyamnatri Bus’ service lost brake control during the descent. The driver tried to regain control, but it was to no avail and the bus skidded off the road.

Three passengers sustained injuries in the crash. They were rescued and admitted to the Kashipur medical facility for treatment.

Locals pointed out that the road condition in the area is poor, especially since the weekly market is held nearby and heavy traffic is common. Vehicles regularly face issues on the poorly maintained stretch, raising safety concerns.

The report also noted that this is not the first time the OSRTC bus service has been involved in accidents in the region: previous incidents have been attributed to brake failures or driver negligence.