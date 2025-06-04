Burnt Currency: Judge Faces Impeachment

New Delhi:The government was all set bring an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in Parliament's next session and would seek to build all-party consensus for action after burnt currency notes were found at his residence during a fire.

Government sources on Tuesday said that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will be speaking to leaders of different parties to get them on board for the impeachment motion against the judge following his indictment by a three-member committee constituted by the then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.



A fire incident at Justice Varma's residence in the national capital in March this year when he was a judge at the Delhi High Court had led to the discovery of sacks of cash in the outhouse. Though the judge claimed innocence, the Supreme Court-appointed committee indicted him.



Justice Varma, who was transferred to the Allahabad High Court during the controversy, was nudged to resign but has refused, prompting Justice Khanna to write to the President and the Prime Minister to take measures for his removal.



At least 50 members need to back the impeachment motion against a judge of a constitutional court to be considered in the Rajya Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, it has to be backed by at least 100 members.