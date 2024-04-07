Burglars Strike at Realtor’s House in Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: Special teams of Ghatkesar police have thrown a dragnet to nab burglars, who not only looted gold and silver ornaments from a realtor’s house but also their favourite eight-month Shih Tzu breed male puppy, Sujju.

The realtor Paspulla Illaiah, a resident of NFC colony in Ghatkesar, and his family had on April 4 night gone to attend his cousin's marriage in EWS colony.

“We stayed there for the night. My kids did not sleep as they were concerned about Sujju. They were insisting that I take them back home soon but as it was too late we decided to stay at my cousin’s place,” Ellaiah said.

“Friday afternoon while I was parking the car at our house, my daughter noticed the main door lock broken. When we all went inside we found that the entire house was ransacked. The culprits took away Rs.5,000 cash, 7.5 grams of gold jewellery and 12 tola gold, and Sujju, which we had bought for Rs.25,000.” he said.

Meanwhile, D. Ashok Patel, SI at Ghatkesar, said, “We rushed to the crime scene along with a CLUES team. It seems the handiwork of professional burglars”.

Clues teams collected fingerprints of the burglars. Police found empty beer bottles.

“We are going through the CCTV footage, from Ghatkesar bus stand that connects NFC Colony. Very soon the culprits will be arrested,” Patel said.