Burglars Flee With Rs 6 Lakhs From a Wedding House

Kakinada: Burglars stole gold and cash worth Rs 6 lakh from a house when the family was away to perform their daughter’s wedding, at Bayyannagudem of Koyyalagudem mandal in Eluru district. The family of Madhavarapu Varada Rao found the locks to their house broken when the returned from the wedding that was held on the outskirts of the village. The house had CCTV cameras, but the footage was unclear, police said.



A case has been booked and police teams are looking for the burglars using other clues, said Koyyalagudem sub-inspector G. Vishnu Vardhan.

