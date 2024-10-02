Burglar gang allegedly rape Odisha woman at gunpoint after looting valuables

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident that came to light on Wednesday, a group of burglars allegedly raped a 27-year-old woman after robbing her of valuables at her home in Maitrivihar, Bhubaneswar.

The horrific crime, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, has sent shockwaves throughout Odisha, with the public demanding swift action.

Two suspects have been taken into custody, while a special task force has been formed by the police to track down the remaining members of the gang involved in the assault.

According to reports, the crime occurred around 2 am. when the woman and her two-year-old daughter were asleep in their first-floor apartment. The burglars reportedly gained access to the house through an open balcony door that had been inadvertently left unlocked.

After looting the woman's gold earrings and mobile phone, the intruders discovered that no male members were present in the household. They then held the woman at gunpoint and allegedly gang-raped her in the presence of her child. The perpetrators threatened to kill her daughter if she revealed the crime to the authorities.

The victim reported the incident to the local Maitrivihar police station, leading to the arrest of two suspects. A case of rape and robbery has been officially registered, and the police are intensifying efforts to apprehend the other gang members.

Residents of Maitrivihar have expressed outrage, criticizing the lack of police patrolling in the area, which they say has contributed to a growing sense of insecurity in Bhubaneswar, commonly referred to as the Temple City.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the criminals, as the apartment complex did not have surveillance cameras installed. The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has deployed a special squad to investigate the case and ensure justice for the victim.

Public pressure is mounting for better security measures in the city, with citizens calling for stricter law enforcement to prevent such heinous crimes from recurring.