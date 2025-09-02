Bundelkhand Women Break Barriers Through Tourism

Gwalior: In the heart of Madhya Pradesh, where village rituals, superstitions, and a male-dominated society still hold ground, women are quietly rewriting a new story of empowerment. Orchha, known for its heritage and majestic architecture, is emerging as a model for rural tourism led by women.

The energy and resilience of these women have not only transformed their lives but have also become one of the strongest pillars of Madhya Pradesh’s tourism growth.

Under the Safe Tourism Destination for Women Project of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, women are being encouraged to take leadership roles in tourism-related activities. This initiative is not just about creating jobs; it is about reshaping identities, giving financial independence, and building safer travel ecosystems for women visitors.

In villages around Orchha, such as Ladpura Khas, Radhapur, and Bagan, women run homestays that showcase Bundelkhandi culture in an authentic yet homely environment. Tourists are welcomed with local cuisine, art, and traditions. Uma Devi, who runs a homestay, told Deccan Chronicle, “In our homestay we give opportunities to village women to work as managers and cooks. Many of them come from very poor backgrounds, ignored by society, but today they stand with dignity.”

The transformation is visible on the roads as well. In Orchha, women like Nirmala Khushwaha are breaking barriers as auto drivers. A mother of two, Nirmala chose driving after her husband abandoned the family. With support from the government, she trained as an auto driver and now ferries tourists with confidence. “Driving gave me strength. I can support my children and show others that women can do anything,” she said.

Alongside, in Satpura and other reserves, women are being trained as gypsy drivers for forest safaris. Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, additional chief secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said, “This initiative is not only providing them with a livelihood but also encouraging solo women travellers to explore Madhya Pradesh with greater safety and confidence. Their presence builds trust and reflects the changing face of tourism in the state.” Women-managed hotels like Hotel Amaltas in Pachmarhi and cafes such as the Handloom cafe in Pranpur (Chanderi) are further strengthening the ecosystem of safe and welcoming spaces.

Beyond hospitality, the state is also focusing on cultural preservation and entrepreneurship. Children in Orchha are being trained in Bundelkhandi painting, with young girls even turning into trainers and selling their artwork online. "The Handloom cafe connects traditional weaving and local cuisine with tourism, giving women artisans a platform to earn and showcase their skills," said Shukla.

Programmes like the Paryatan Sakhi Yojana are taking this empowerment drive a step further. Under the scheme, women are trained as guides, front-desk professionals, and cultural narrators. The training modules cover safety, hospitality, leadership, and language skills. By involving women across rural and urban tourism circuits, the initiative is ensuring that benefits reach grassroots communities.