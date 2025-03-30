Building Developed, Inclusive Bharat Will Be True Tribute to Babasaheb: Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nagpur’s Deekshabhoomi, where Dr. BR Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956, underlined BJP’s efforts to reach out to Dalit voters. Building a ‘developed and inclusive Bharat’ will be the true tribute to Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, said Mr. Modi on this occasion.

At Deekshabhoomi, the PM paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar and honored Lord Gautam Buddha. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was welcomed by the Deekshabhoomi president, Bhadant Arya Nagarjuna Shurei Sasai, also known as Sasai. During the visit, Modi went inside the stupa at the Deekshabhoomi and paid homage to Ambedkar’s ‘asthi’ (mortal remains) kept there.

At Deekshabhoomi, Mr. Modi noted down in the visitor’s diary, “I am overwhelmed with the privilege of visiting Deekshabhoomi, one of the ‘panchtirths’ of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The atmosphere of this sacred place deeply resonates with Babasaheb’s principles of social harmony, equality, and justice. Deekshabhoomi fills us with the strength and inspiration to move forward, striving for a system that upholds equal rights and justice for the poor, the deprived, and the needy.”

“I have full faith that in this Amrit Kaalkhand, we will take the country to new heights of progress with the values and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Building a developed and inclusive Bharat will be the true tribute to Babasaheb,” the PM added.

Mr. Modi is the first Prime Minister to visit Deekshabhoomi twice. He had earlier visited Deekshabhoomi for first time on April 14, 2017, when it was the 126th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

Mr. Modi’s visit to Deekshabhoomi comes amidst the efforts of the BJP to woo Dalits in a big way. In the 2024 general elections, the BJP had vowed to win more than 400 seats. However, the move backfired due to opposition’s claims that the BJP wanted the huge majority to change the constitution written by Dr Ambedkar. After this, the saffron party is making conscious efforts to reach out to Dalits.

The party is also wooing Muslims as its minority cell has already planned big events to distribute ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits on the occasion of Ramzan Eid.