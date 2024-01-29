Builder From Hyderabad in Honey Trap, Held 7

Kurnool: A builder from Hyderabad became a victim of a honeytrap in Kurnool, where he was enticed, photographed, and videotaped by a group of persons who later blackmailed him for a substantial amount of money. The businessman filed a complaint with the Fourth Town police, leading to the arrest of seven suspects, while four remain at large.

Fourth Town circle inspector P. Sankaraiah stated that Muccharla Sivakumar Reddy from Hyderabad was ensnared by the gang that contacted him through a woman. Upon his arrival in the city, he was assaulted and videographed in the nude with some persons. They threatened to pay Rs.20 lakh and initially seized gold ornaments worth Rs.2.25 lakh, including a chain, bracelet, and other valuables. He reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of seven persons. A case has been registered, and investigation is going on.