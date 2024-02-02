Build ORR Phase-2 Reservoirs By Summer, Says Water Board MD

Hyderabad: Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) were instructed by their managing director C Sudarshan Reddy to make sure that water reservoirs being built under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II project are completed before this summer.

This project is intended to provide drinking water and boost the existing water supply in the localities outside Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits but within the Outer Ring Road. As on date, the reservoirs are in the final stages of construction, and HMWS&SB plans to make them completely operational by summer.

Under the ORR Phase-II, potable water will be supplied to 3.6 lakh families benefiting 25 lakh people living in the 18 municipalities, seven municipal corporations, and 28 gram panchayats.

The water reservoirs in Kismatpur, Manchirevula, Bairagiguda, Gandhamguda, Brindavan Colony, Errakunta Abhyudaya Nagar and Gandipet were inspected on Friday.

HMWS&SB managing director also instructed the officials to ensure the works related to the laying of the water pipeline network are also completed by summer. Signboards with reservoir details will be installed, and slogans related to water conservation will be written on newly constructed reservoirs.

The ORR Phase-II project is being executed with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. Under this project, 73 water reservoirs of 138 million litres per day (MLD) capacity are being built, and 2,988 km water pipeline network length is being developed.