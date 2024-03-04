Buggana Tells TD: Try Google Maps to See Development in AP

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath has suggested that the opposition parties take to Google Maps to see development across AP districts in recent years.“Within three years after the government's successful battle against Covid-19, AP is firmly on the growth trajectory. At the same time, there’s a need to take stock of the unfulfilled promises of the Telugu Desam that it made in 2014,” he said.The minister accused the TD and others of deceiving the public with assurances of 3 free gas cylinders, 3-cent plots, a Rs 25,000-support under the Mahalakshmi scheme, and interest waivers on DWCRA loans in the name of Pasupu-Kumkuma.Rajendranath highlighted the achievements of the YSRC government and said it, for instance, provided houses to the poor with full rights. For the first time in a decade, all rights to the house sites have been officially registered, and conveyance deeds issued to the beneficiaries free of cost, he noted.The minister distributed these documents to the beneficiaries in Bethamcherla on Monday.Documents were handed over to 1,250 families, with an offer that an additional 1,750 beneficiaries would receive their documents soon.The minister highlighted the state government's commitment to empowering women by providing them valuable property in the form of 1.5-cent land, valued between Rs 3 to 5 lakh in Bethamcherla.He also highlighted the transparency in the current system, in contrast to the ugly scenario during the TD rule, when Janmabhoomi committees faced corruption charges. “Under CM Jagan's leadership, the government transparently selected the beneficiaries through the secretariat and volunteer system, ensuring their welfare without discrimination of any kind.”The minister urged the people of Bethamcherla to offer prayers to Gangamma at the newly provided drinking water taps, signifying the commencement of supply of pure Krishna water from Tuesday. He also inaugurated a digital library in Bethamcherla town, constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.Mandal Parishad president Buggana Nagabhushanam Reddy, Bethamcherla municipal chairman Chalam Reddy, Valmiki corporation director Muralikrishna, state warehousing corporation director Babul Reddy, RDO Maheswara Reddy and others participated in the events.