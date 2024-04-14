Buggana Says Provocation by Opposition Triggered Stone Pelting

Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath said constant provocation of people by opposition leaders, particularly TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has triggered stone-pelting against the CM.

Interacting with media in Dhone on Sunday, Buggana, wearing a black scarf in protest, described the injury as a conspiracy of NDA alliance, whose leaders had started inciting people against the ruling YSR Congress party.

He called for an end to such dirty politics, while describing comments of Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh and TDP state president K. Atchannaidu on social media as irresponsible.

The minister said those responsible for the attack will have to face its consequences, He went on to appeal for cessation of such violent acts, while calling for political accountability for the incident.

Buggana questioned the fulfilment of promises made by the previous government in its manifesto, contrasting the same with the administration led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, the minister said, has delivered on his promises.