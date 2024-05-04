Buggana Questions TD on Scheme Akin to Amma Vodi

Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath has questioned opposition parties' criticism of YSRC’s Amma Vodi scheme.

“If that is the case, why have you announced a similar scheme called Ammaku Vandanam,” he asked while campaigning in Dhone on Friday.

On the day, Rajendranath visited several areas including Bethamcherla Circle, Anjaneyaswamy Konda Peta, Venkatachalam Street and Janda Katta Street. He contended that people of the state can differentiate between false promises and manifestos that deliver what they have committed.

Responding to criticism of TDP candidate Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy about water scarcity, the finance minister highlighted the ongoing water grid project costing ₹351 crore for Dhone constituency. The project aims to supply water to every household through a pipeline from Gorukallu reservoir.

Rajendranath declared that despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic, Dhone has seen significant development with an investment of ₹3,000 crore over the past three years. He urged voters to consider the progress made under the YSR Congress government.