Buggana opens Sheep Husbandry Training Centre in Nandyal

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Sheep Husbandry Training Centre fills a crucial gap, as there is no training centre for sheep breeders in the state. He underlined that the training centre will be immensely beneficial for farmers across the state, offering comprehensive training on matters related to livestock.Rajendranath Reddy said the Veterinary Polytechnic College will provide employment opportunities to 60 people annually.He said the Dhone constituency has been extensively developed with construction of roads costing over Rs 250 crore, implementation of a water grid project worth Rs 351 crore and providing drinking water from Gorukallu Reservoir to Bethamcherla, Dhone and Peapully mandals.Taking a swipe at Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, the minister listed the unfulfilled promises of the former CM and questioned the credibility of the opposition leader in making new promises.MLC Issac Basha, ZP chairman Y. Papireddy, State Meat Corporation chairman A. Sriramulu, Nandyal district collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon and Animal Husbandry director Dr. Amarendra Kumar were among those who participated in the programme.