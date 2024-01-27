Buggana does Bhoomi Puja for court complex, autonagar

Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath performed Bhoomi Puja for Four Courts’ Complex on Saturday to be constructed with an investment ₹23.50 crore. The minister also laid foundation stone for Autonagar at Jagadurthi in Dhone town, being built with an estimated cost of ₹8.58 crore.

The Four Courts’ Complex will house Principal Junior Civil, Additional Civil, Second-Class Magistrate, and Assistant Sessions Courts in multi-storied buildings at Dhone.Rajendranath said the legal community had been wanting a sub-court at Dhone for the past two decades. However, it has been sanctioned only by the YSRCP government. High Court Judges K. Suresh Reddy, K. Srinivasa Reddy, and Harinath Nunepally participated in the Bhoomi Puja.After the Puja, the minister and judges inspected the models of the court complex. Bar Association president Regati Rajasekhar Reddy and district judicial officers were present.Rajendranath later laid the foundation for Autonagar in the Industrial Park at Jagadurthi in Dhone town. It will be spread over 36.09 acres with roads, drainage, electricity and drinking water facilities.The minister mentioned plans for a textile park within the industrial zone.AP Meat Corporation chairman A. Sriramulu and others participated in the programme.Later, Rajendranath inaugurated the BC Boys’ Residential (Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule) School, constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore, the ITI College building, built at a cost of Rs 8 crore, and the MSME Centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore - all located in Gorumanukonda village in Bethamcherla.Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Sri Maddileti Swamy temple chairman Ramachandradu, Zilla Parishad chairman Y. Papireddy, commissioner of education Suresh Kumar, principal secretary of roads and buildings P.S. Pradyumna, director of labour, employment and training department Navya, R&B executive engineer Nagaraju and others participated in the inauguration.