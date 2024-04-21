Buggana Banking on Development for a hat-trick win in Dhone

Kurnool: Buggana Rajendranath, a former sarpanch-turned-state finance minister, aims for a third consecutive win in Dhone, having previously secured victory in 2014 and 2019 elections under the YSR Congress banner. He said the development activities taken up at a cost of around Rs. 3,000 crore in Dhone constituency, besides Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision and welfare commitments would help him secure third successive win.



In an interview with the Deccan Chronicle, finance minister Buggana Rajendranath highlighted the awareness among the people of Dhone assembly segment regarding his development activities. He pointed out the ambiguity of the TDP leaders regarding their past and future plans for the constituency. Speaking about Y.S. Sharmila’s entry into Andhra politics, he said there would be zero impact on the YSRCP’s prospects in the ensuing elections.

Rajendranath emphasized the significant improvements made in Dhone, including the establishment of infrastructure like a 100-bed hospital equipped with modern medical facilities costing Rs. 37 crore, the Water Grid project worth Rs. 351 crore, tap connections amounting to Rs. 44 crore, and construction of irrigation projects worth Rs. 254 crore to address the drought conditions. Apart from, development of roads to various villages, including highway from Dhone to Nandyal costing Rs. 630 crore, initiatives such as agriculture and veterinary polytechnics, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and IDTR were taken up, he added. Criticising his Telugu Desam rival, Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy, Rajendranath labeled him a "political tourist" and questioned his contribution to the constituency's development despite his experience and family background.

He said Prakash Reddy had failed to develop Dhone even during his tenure as the Union minister of state for Indian Railways. Rajendranath pointed out the unfulfilled promise of establishing a railway coach factory in Dhone and said Prakash Reddy had returned to Dhone after a 15-year absence solely to protect his political interests.



Rajendranath expressed pride in the transformation of the faction-ridden area into a developed region with abundant drinking and irrigation water and other essential infrastructure