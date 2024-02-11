Budget Allocation For OU Disappoints Students And Faculty

Hyderabad: Osmania University is in a state of dismay with the with the state interim budget earmarking Rs 500 crore for infrastructure development in universities. Students were quick to remind authorities about the promises made by the Congress during the poll campaign. One of the primary concerns of students is chronic staff shortage at Osmania University. With only 320 teaching staff in 1,269 sanctioned positions, and 1,000 non-teaching staff in place out of the approved 3,000 positions, the university faces challenges in maintaining operational efficiency and delivering quality education.

Students highlighted the urgent need for additional financial support to alleviate the burden of course fees. Despite assurances of fee reduction and financial aid, the students continue to grapple with escalating expenses, hindering their access to higher education.



"We were hoping that an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore would help provide scholarships to 250 more PhD research students, out of the 500 enrolled, as promised by the Congress government," said Sadique SK, a student.



Satya N., a PhD research scholar, said they hoped the government would help in recruiting more staff. "We also hope the rollback of the fee hike, especially of PhD students, would ensure people from all backgrounds would have access to quality education," he told Deccan Chronicle.



