B.Tech Student Die By Suicide

DC Correspondent
27 Jan 2024 6:24 PM GMT
B.Tech Student Die By Suicide
A 19-year-old second-year B.Tech student at a private college ended her life early Saturday morning.(Image:DC)


Vijayawada: A 19-year-old second-year B.Tech student at a private college on the city outskirts tragically ended her life early Saturday morning.
Details remain scarce, but Mylavaram police report the student, from Muppala village in NTR district's Chandarlapadu mandal, requested money from her parents. Unable to arrange it immediately, they reportedly requested more time. The student, seemingly distraught, took the extreme step on the college premises.
Informed by family members, authorities have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death.


DC Correspondent
