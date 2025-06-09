B.Tech, MBA Graduates Appear For Home Guard Recruitment Exam In Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Over 9,000 candidates, including B.Tech, MBA, MCA, and Diploma holders, reportedly appeared for the home guard recruitment examination in Rourkela city of Sundargarh district on Monday.

The recruitment was conducted for 107 vacant home guard posts under the Rourkela police district. The minimum educational qualification required for the position is a Class 5 pass.

According to officials, written examinations in Odia essay writing and general knowledge were held in two sittings.

“A total of around 9,061 candidates appeared for the exam,” said Rourkela Additional Superintendent of Police Ramakanta Sahoo.

The recruitment process was conducted under tight security arrangements. Three Additional SPs, eight deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 17 Inspectors, 96 sub-inspectors (Sis) and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), and 10 platoons of police force, including around 100 home guards, were deployed for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The daily remuneration for a home guard in the State is Rs 612.