BSP To Contest All Elections Alone, Including 2027 UP Polls: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said her party will contest all elections across the country, including the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, on its own, and it would form a government with a full majority in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on her 70th birthday, Mayawati said the party had decided that it was "more appropriate" to fight all small and big elections independently and would not enter any kind of alliance with any party.

"There should be no confusion about this. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the next Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone," she said.

She, however, added that in the future, if the party became fully convinced that an alliance partner could effectively transfer its votes -- particularly of upper castes -- to the BSP, a positive decision on contesting elections in alliance could be taken, though she said such a situation would take years to materialise.

Mayawati claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh were once again inclined to bring the BSP back in power in 2027, recalling the party's four previous terms in office. She said party workers were fully engaged to ensure the formation of a BSP government with a full majority in the next Assembly elections.

Attacking the BJP, Congress and other "caste-based parties", she said the BSP would give them a fitting reply and form the party's fifth government in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP chief also raised concerns over electronic voting machines (EVMs), alleging that manipulation and dishonesty had occurred in past elections, but asserted that her party would continue to contest elections across the country with full strength.

She said opposition to EVMs was growing nationwide.

Mayawati accused previous governments of neglecting BSP founder Kanshi Ram, alleging that national mourning was not declared after his death.

She also alleged injustice towards Muslims and other communities, while asserting that no communal riots occurred during the BSP rule and that all sections, including Yadavs, were taken care of.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav extended birthday greetings to Mayawati. Adityanath, in a post on X, wished her good health and a long life, while Yadav lauded her lifelong struggle for the rights and dignity of the oppressed and the marginalised.

Mayawati turned 70 on Thursday, with the BSP observing the day across Uttar Pradesh as 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas'.