BSP Not To Give Walk Over To Gandhi Family in Amethi And Raebareli Seats

In latest developments in UP politics, Mayawati led BSP seems to be in no mood to give a walk over to Gandhi family in its bastions - Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14th April, BSP leader Ghanshyam Kharwar made an announcement that party has finalised strong candidates for both the seats and their names will be announced soon. He further added that even if Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi themselves contest from these seats, BSP will field strong candidates with winning capability against them from these seats.

There is speculation that since Sonia Gandhi has become a Rajya Sabha member and is not going to contest from Raebareli, Congress will field Priyanka Gandhi from this seat. While for Amethi seat, no candidate has been announced so far, there is speculation that Congress will field Rahul Gandhi from this seat. Since BSP is yet to announced candidates on these seats, it was presumed that BSP could be planning to give a walk over to Gandhi family by not fielding candidates against them.

But Ghanshyam Kharwar, BSP in-charge for Ayodhya, Devipatan, Azamgarh and Varanasi sector dismissed these speculations and mentioned that we have seen both Congress and BJP led governments and both these parties have exploited 'bahujan samaj.' Hence, BSP will stay away from both NDA and INDIA alliances and field strong candidates on all the 80 parliamentary seats from UP and win a large number of seats on its own.