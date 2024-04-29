BSF Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 2.2 Cr from India-Bangladesh border in WB

Murshidabad, (West Bengal): BSF South Bengal Frontier has increased strictness on the India-Bangladesh border due to Lok Sabha elections, due to which the alert jawans of Border Outpost DMC, 149 Battalion, it foiled smuggling of narcotics on international border of Murshidabad district and seized 2.2 kg heroin when smugglers were trying to smuggle this heroine from India to Bangladesh.



The total market value of the seized heroin is Rs 2.2 crore.

According to BSF's spokesperson, on April 28, 2024 at around 5.10 am, while on second shift duty, the troops observed three smugglers trying to sneak near the border fence with plastic bags. The jawans ran towards them and challenged them to stop.

Meanwhile, the smugglers tried to throw the sacks across the border fence towards Bangladesh, but the sacks fell in Indian territory. The smugglers escaped towards the Indian side by taking advantage of the darkness and the tall maize crop. After this, the surrounding area was thoroughly searched and a white and red plastic bag tied with a yellow plastic rope was recovered from the spot, which contained the intoxicant.

After testing the seized powder, it was found to be heroin. The seized heroin has been handed over to the Lalgola police station for further legal proceedings.

Public Relations Officer of South Bengal Frontier, Shri A.K. Arya, DIG, stated that the Border Security Force was taking strict measures to combat smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border. Smugglers face significant obstacles, many of whom have been caught.