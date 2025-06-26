BSF Seizes 20 Gold Biscuits Near Indo-Bangla Border

Kolkata: The BSF has recovered 20 gold biscuits near the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official said on Thursday. The estimated market value of the seized gold weighing 2.367 kg is over Rs 2.31 crore, he added.

The official said jawans of the 59 Battalion posted at Jeetpur border outpost intercepted a bicycle-borne man when he was trying to cross the border on Wednesday and recovered the gold biscuits.

"On inspection, they noticed an unusual bulge in the rear tyre of the bicycle and recovered 20 gold biscuits hidden inside," the official said. The smuggler, however, managed to escape, the official said. On Tuesday, jawans of 67 Battalion seized gold worth about Rs 2.43 crore near Laxmipur border outpost. The recovered gold has been handed over to the authorities concerned, the official said.