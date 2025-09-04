Odisha: BSF Personnel Rescue Rare Giant Flying Squirrel

Bhubaneswar: In a rare and significant sighting, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the Gupteswar forest camp in Odisha’s Koraput district have rescued a Giant Flying Squirrel from the Ramgiri area and handed it over to the forest department.

Forest officials said the rescued animal, locally known as Udanta Musa (flying rat), was later examined by a veterinary doctor and is under observation. Further action will be taken in line with directives from senior authorities.

The Giant Flying Squirrel is considered one of the rarer species inhabiting the dense forests of southern Odisha. Wildlife experts said the sighting, after many years, has brought cheer to nature enthusiasts. However, they also voiced concern about the dwindling numbers of the animal, citing rampant deforestation and the steady loss of natural habitats in the region.

“Protection of forest ecosystems is essential for the survival of rare and vulnerable species like the Giant Flying Squirrel,” Rabi Shankar Pradhan, a conservationist noted, calling for urgent measures to strengthen habitat conservation in Koraput.

Animal lovers and environmental groups have urged the state government and the forest department to initiate proactive steps, including conservation and breeding programmes, to ensure the species’ survival.