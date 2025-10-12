BSF Nabs Smuggler with Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 2.82 Crore near Bangladesh Border

Kolkata: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans apprehended a smuggler near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district and seized 20 kg gold biscuits from his possession, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

BSF 32 battalion deployed at Horandipur BOP received credible intelligence that an Indian national from Muslimpara village near the border was planning to smuggle illegal gold brought from Bangladesh through the Horandipur area. Upon receiving the information, the jawans on duty were put on alert, the statement said on Saturday.

At around 6 am Saturday, the BSF personnel noticed a man moving behind a dense bamboo forest. The person was immediately surrounded and apprehended. After frisking him, a plastic packet was recovered, which, when opened, was found to contain 20 gold biscuits worth around Rs 2.82 crore, the statement said.

The smuggler was apprehended on the spot and brought to the Horandipur BOP for further questioning. The seized gold biscuits and the apprehended man was handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action, the statement added.