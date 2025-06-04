BSF Jawan Held In Bangladesh, Freed

KOLKATA: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, guarding the international border in Malda of West Bengal, was held captive in Bangladesh but was released within a few hours following a flag meeting.

The incident came to light when a video went viral on Wednesday morning. In the video, Shri Ganesh, the BSF constable, was seen with his hands tied to a banana tree at a village in Chapai Nawabganj of Bangladesh.

Angry villagers were heard threatening him with dire consequences. They later handed him over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Ganesh is attached to BSF battalion no 71 posted at Noorpur border outpost in Malda under the South Bengal Frontier.

In the wee hours of the day, Ganesh went for a vigil at the border but mistakenly moved to the Bangladeshi side, according to sources. He was forcibly dragged across the border by the villagers of the neighbouring country. Later, the BSF and BGB held a flag meeting which led to the release of Ganesh.