BRS ZPTC Members To Issue No-trust Vote Against Chief

Nizamabad: Members of Nizamabad Zilla Parishad are decided to move a no-confidence motion against chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao of the BRS soon. The dissident ZPTC members took the decision at a secret meeting held recently. Of the 27 ZPTC members, BRS has the majority of members.

Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan tried hard to elect his son Dharpally ZPTC member Bajireddy Jagan as ZP chief, but in vain as BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao supported his relative Makloor ZPTC member Dadannagari Vittal Rao.

BRS ZPTC members expressed displeasure with the attitude of the ZP chairman who never listened to their problems and rarely visited his office. They decided to submit a memorandum to collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu to conduct a no-confidence motion against Vittal Rao.