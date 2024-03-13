Top
BRS Workers Allegedly Kidnap Their Own Ex MLA Planning To Join BJP

DC Correspondent
13 March 2024 12:20 PM GMT (Update:2024-03-13 12:26:53.0)
EX BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh Allegedly Kidnapped By BRS Workers To Prevent His Joining BJP, Rescued By BJP Workers
Video Grab Of Aroori Ramesh Rescue By BJP Workers Source: X

Desperate BRS party is now resorting to kidnapping its own leaders to prevent them from crossing over to other parties. A video has surfaced on X, allegedly showing Aroori Ramesh, Ex BRS MLA from Wardhannapet being kidnapped by his own party workers. He had met Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy yesterday and there are rumors of him planning to quit BRS party and join BJP.

The alleged kidnapping took place earlier in the day and BRS party workers who kidnapped him wanted to take him to meet the party leadership in Hyderabad and prevent him crossing over to BJP.

Eventually BJP workers chased the kidnappers and rescued him. In the ongoing scuffle his shirt was torn but he was rescued unharmed.

Aroori Ramesh had entered electoral politics on a Praja Rajyam ticket in 2009 but tasted success with 2014 victory as BRS MLA from Wardhannapet. He was re-elected in December 2018 by elections but lost to INC's K R Naga Raju in 2023 elections.

