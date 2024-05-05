BRS will regain past glory, asserts party Karimnagar LS nominee Vinod







Vinod Kumar: BJP and Congress parties are claiming to have developed Karimnagar district only to confuse people. It is only during my tenure as MP that the Smart City project got implemented with the release of ₹1,000 crore. My initiatives led to the alignment of railway line from Manoharabad to Kothapalli and sanctioning of national highway from Jagtial to Warangal via Karimnagar. During its tenure of 10 years, BRS government took up several developmental works in erstwhile Karimnagar district, including sanctioning of medical colleges, upgrading hospitals and providing advanced medical equipment.DC: In the recently held assembly elections, Congress won four assembly segments and BRS three of the total seven seats in Karimnagar parliament constituency. Don’t you think Congress has an edge over BRS and BJP?VK: We cannot compare assembly elections with Lok Sabha polls. Before going to LS elections in 2019, BRS had all the seven assembly segments of Karimnagar parliament in its kitty. But BJP won. Now, Congress has four assembly segments and BJP has not won even a single assembly seat. But the vote share of BRS is more compared to Congress. That way, BRS is far ahead of Congress and BJP in Karimnagar LS seat.DC: Congress is alleging that BRS has a secret understanding with BJP. BJP says BRS is secretly colluding with Congress.VK: Both BJP and Congress are trying to blame BRS. Both are wrong. The two are afraid of BRS, as it has a very strong cadre and ground-level network in Telangana.DC: What are you promising for being elected as MP from Karimnagar?VK: People know Vinod Kumar is a politician who keeps his promises and also implements projects that have not been promised. I am committed to empowerment of the youth and providing employment opportunities to them. An international-standard skill development technical institute like that of Singapore will be opened in Karimnagar to provide professional training to youth in around 150 different professions. I will also take initiative to establish a packaging and textile park, food processing units, IT incubators and open Navodaya schools in every district.DC: Do you think Karimnagar people are with BRS?VK: Within six months, the people of all sections are vexed with the Congress government. They have realised that the Congress has made false promises and come to power. Farmers, women and youth of Karimnagar are with the BRS, as they feel it is their inti party.