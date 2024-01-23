Top
Home » Nation

BRS Will Lose Malkajgiri: Chada Suresh Reddy

Nation
DC Correspondent
23 Jan 2024 6:13 PM GMT
BRS Will Lose Malkajgiri: Chada Suresh Reddy
x
Chada Suresh Reddy said the development brought about by the BJP government at the Centre had been explained by TS BJP chief and Union minister Kishan Reddy. (File Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP former MP Chada Suresh Reddy said the BRS was slinging mud at the BJP as it was confused about its road ahead in the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency. He took objection to the criticism of the BJP by former MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his relative Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and said the BRS did not exist in the constituency. He said the development brought about by the BJP government at the Centre had been explained by TS BJP chief and Union minister Kishan Reddy.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BJP Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X