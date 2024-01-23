BRS Will Lose Malkajgiri: Chada Suresh Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP former MP Chada Suresh Reddy said the BRS was slinging mud at the BJP as it was confused about its road ahead in the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency. He took objection to the criticism of the BJP by former MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his relative Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and said the BRS did not exist in the constituency. He said the development brought about by the BJP government at the Centre had been explained by TS BJP chief and Union minister Kishan Reddy.