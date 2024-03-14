Hyderabad: A case was registered against BRS Vengalraonagar corporator Dedeepya Rao in Jubilee Hills police station and a counter case was booked against a group of people based on the complaint lodged by the corporator.

Tension prevailed on the stretch connecting Yousufguda and Krishnanagar on Tuesday night when BRS leaders including the corporator and a group of women entered into an argument over banners in Jubilee Hills constituency.

While some women wanted the Congress banners to be in place, BRS leaders with the help of GHMC officials wanted them to be removed.

BRS leaders blamed Congress workers for the incident while Congress workers denied their role in the entire dispute and said that locals had some long-pending dispute with the corporator.